Braun Strowman

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as we know, has left WWE with no option but to constantly change many storyline plans. From making Braun Strowman the Universal Champion to most recently stripping Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental title, WWE has had to make some big decisions. As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue on the new episode of the Dropkick DiSKussons podcast, there was originally a plan to have Braun Strowman go up against Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.

That was one of the many ideas pitched for the Show of Shows. It was also one of the many plans that got nixed due to the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic.

Sheamus returned to the WWE after a lengthy injury layoff at the beginning of the year and even before he made his comeback, the 5-time Tag Team Champion had made his intentions clear about wanting to win the one title that was missing from his long list of accolades - the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus kept teasing the idea of winning the title as the plan was for him to feud for the belt which would have led to a clash against the Monster Among Men at WrestleMania 36.

Tom noted that Braun Strowman's ongoing storyline with Bray Wyatt means that we won't see the Universal Champion feuding with Sheamus anytime soon.

Tom Colohue also explained that given the circumstances, WWE could revisit the idea of pushing Sheamus as the next IC Champion.

Here's what Tom told host Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Sheamus talked about the IC title a lot because originally there was a plan to have Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman for the IC title at WrestleMania. But that is one of many things that underwent very late changes. Obviously, the title changed and then Strowman has ended up as the Universal Champion. We could still see that feud but having Strowman feud with The Fiend has sort of suggested that Sheamus won't be tangling with him soon.

With everything going on now, we may still see Sheamus revisiting the IC title. They need people in that tournament and they don't have that large a group.

Advertisement

Could Sheamus become the new Intercontinental Champion?

Sheamus will face Jeff Hardy in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship tournament and if he does go over the Charismatic Enigma, then the Celtic Warrior should be considered a firm favorite to capture the vacant title.

Would you like to see Sheamus become the new Intercontinental Champion? Let us know your thoughts and predictions for the tournament in the comments section.