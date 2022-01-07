Petey Williams hired as full-time producer for WWE - Reports

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is now working full-time backstage for WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Petey Williams has been on a trial period with WWE for months working as a producer backstage for the company. It sounds like it has gone very well as he recently signed a full-time contract with the company going forward.

Petey Williams did some producer work previously for IMPACT, so he was able to transition over to the role in WWE smoothly. People within the company who have spoken to SRS have praised his skills as a producer.

Can Petey Williams help WWE popularize the Canadian Destroyer?

Petey Williams worked for IMPACT Wrestling off and on from 2004 to 2021. During this period, Williams created and popularized the Canadian Destroyer finishing move that is used regularly across all promotions to this day.

While Williams used the move as a finisher, many wrestlers now use the move in the middle of a match. Even Bad Bunny broke out a Canadian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37.

With so many talented performers on WWE programming right now, it would be cool if Petey Williams could pick someone to carry on the legacy of the Canadian Destroyer in WWE as a finishing move. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

Williams being hired by WWE is a nice change of pace since there have been a lot more releases as of late than there have been hirings. Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Williams the best with his new position backstage at WWE.

Please remember that Very excited to hear the good news about Petey Williams.Please remember that @ImChelseaGreen is the only person officially handed down the Canadian Destroyer from Petey himself. Very excited to hear the good news about Petey Williams. Please remember that @ImChelseaGreen is the only person officially handed down the Canadian Destroyer from Petey himself. https://t.co/laQwMA2PVI

