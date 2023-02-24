Plan for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 revealed - Reports

Despite speculation on WWE changing the main-event of WrestleMania 39, it will be the Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes vs the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match. As per reports, the match is likely to be the final match to take place on night two of WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, due to the meteoric rise of Sami Zayn as the top babyface and his angle with Reigns, many believed that he might be added to the match. There are currently no such plans.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Rhodes vs Reigns will main event the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood. He said that there are no concrete plans for which match will be the finale for night one. Currently, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship is the top contender.

''Reigns vs. Rhodes is expected to headline the second night. There is no decision on the main event past an internal feeling that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley right now is the favorite. If there is Usos vs. Zayn & Kevin Owens, one would think that would be the other favorite.''

Will Cody Rhodes 'finish the story' at WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 900 days. Meanwhile, WWE is building Cody Rhodes with the narrative that he is trying to fulfil his family's destiny of winning a World Championship in WWE. Meltzer noted the belief is that he will eventually become the WWE Champion.

''The Rhodes storyline dictates he has to win the title at some point and it’s no longer a situation where Reigns has to stay unbeaten because of the mega match with The Rock.'' noted Meltzer

The only reason for Reigns to retain at WrestleMania would be if the company wants him to cross the milestone 1000 days as the World Champion. It is possible to resume his feud with Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn after WrestleMania and lose the title at SummerSlam.

