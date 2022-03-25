Plan for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 'locked' from the start – Reports

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will take place at WrestleMania 38. As per reports, this is the only match on the card where WWE's plan is locked. While there's no certainty over where the other matches will be on the card, Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to main-event WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE announced matches for WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. However, the card is subject to change other than Reigns vs. Lesnar. There's no concrete decision on which match or segment will main-event WrestleMania Saturday.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said there has been confusion regarding the conclusion of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. Plans to have Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair main-event changed in favor of The Kevin Owens Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"There were reports this week that the Austin/Owens segment would end the show. According to those in WWE, as of midweek, Flair vs. Rousey was scheduled to close the show but it was also noted that match order changes frequently and will continue to change until the day of the show. The only thing locked from the start has been Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar closing the Sunday show."

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns hasn't been a 'needle mover'

Dave Meltzer reported that ticket sales for both days have been at par, proving fan interest for Reigns vs. Lesnar is not very high. Meltzer added that ticket sales are high for WrestleMania Saturday not because of Stone Cold but because it's an easier day to sell tickets:

"However, based on interest and demand, the idea that Lesnar vs. Reigns is even close to the biggest match in WrestleMania history is nowhere near the case from a fan interest perspective. In fact, even with it being announced weeks ago for Sunday, it's the Saturday show, because Saturday is an easier night to draw, that has been very slightly ahead on sales and has the more secondary market demand, and this was the case before Austin was announced."

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is the top choice for the final match at WrestleMania 38 as the two world champions will collide in a title unification match. The 38th edition of The Show of Shows will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex city of Arlington, Texas.

