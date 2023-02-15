Planned segment reportedly scrapped from this week's episode of WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the go-home show ahead of Elimination Chamber this weekend, so it was absolutely stacked.

There were returns, match announcements, and even a contract signing, but WWE wanted to take advantage of the fact that Valentine's Day followed RAW, and there was a backstage segment with a number of extras planned.

Ahead of the show, spoilers were leaked which noted that this plan. However, according to a report by Fightful Select (subscription required), this segment was scrapped, which is why it did not make it onto the show.

The report noted that the company brought in several props to prepare for the backstage segment, which happens regularly on holidays, but it didn't end up happening.

Several extras were used on WWE RAW for the segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

If WWE was set to use several extras for the scrapped segment, it appears that they were able to put them to good use on the episode anyway, as there were many security guards in the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Lashley used them to his advantage while Lesnar attempted to send a message by going through them all himself. In the end, it was Lashley who delivered a spear and then went on to sign the contract and make the match official for this weekend's show.

The last time the two men faced off in Saudi Arabia, it was Brock Lesnar who came out on top, and now that The Hurt Business is seemingly reformed, Lashley could be in a better position heading into The Chamber.

The two men know each other well, and this is expected to be a very physical affair.

Did you think WWE RAW missed the planned Valentine's Day segment? Share your thoughts in the comments sections below.

