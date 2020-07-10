Plans for Adam Cole after losing the NXT Championship reportedly revealed

What's next for Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era? Is his time in NXT done?

Adam Cole lost his NXT Championship to Keith Lee at NXT Great American Bash.

Adam Cole with The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole's historic 400+ days NXT Championship reign finally came to an end this week when NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeated him in a "winner takes all" match at the Great American Bash to become the new NXT Champion. WWE Universe has since been buzzing about what's next for Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era, with many believing that their time on the Black & Gold brand might be up.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently reported that while there is an offer for Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era to join the main roster, not every member of the faction is keen on leaving NXT and want to stay on the brand. This makes for the possibility of WWE breaking up the faction and leaving behind one or more members of the Undisputed Era in NXT.

In a recent update on the plans for Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era, it has been revealed that the idea of breaking up the faction was shot down. The tweet from @SoDuTw further states that Adam Cole and the faction have a babyface run ahead of them in NXT since the fans have wanted to properly cheer Adam Cole ever since he made his NXT debut.

Was pitched fairly recently and was shot down apparently.



Adam/TUE at least have a big babyface run ahead of them in NXT. NXT fans have wanted to properly cheer Adam ever since his debut. https://t.co/rKHw1FChZE — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) July 9, 2020

Adam Cole in NXT

Adam Cole signed with WWE in 2017 and made his NXT debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III by attacking the then newly crowned NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre. Throughout his nearly three-year-long journey on the Black & Gold brand, Adam Cole has emerged out as one of the biggest Superstars of NXT.

His impressive list of accomplishments in NXT includes the above mentioned historic 400+ days NXT title reign. He has won every possible title on the brand, making him the second NXT Triple Crown Champion after Johnny Gargano.

403 days as NXT Champion. The matches he had. The moments he made. The things he did with that title. Not many in NXT have done it like Adam Cole did.



Thank you to arguably the greatest NXT Champion that there has ever been. I can't wait to see what's next for him. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZXQrqFwLBn — Luke Paterson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (BLM) (@SNIPERBRO2015) July 9, 2020

It is to be seen whether Adam Cole remains in NXT after losing his title to Keith Lee or gets called up to to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.