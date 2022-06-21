Potential plans for Riddle on Monday Night RAW following title loss

What's next for Riddle after coming up short against The Head of the Table on SmackDown?

The Original Bro lost his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Friday and will return to Monday Night RAW tonight without championship gold. So what's next for one half of RK-Bro?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Riddle is expected to sell a rib injury from the spear he took on SmackDown. This could mean a number of things, so we'll have to tune in to find out.

How will WWE handle Riddle without Randy Orton around?

Last week, it was reported that Randy Orton's back injury was more serious than initially believed and that there was a chance it would require surgery.

If the Viper elected to have surgery, it would likely mean he'll be on the shelf for the rest of 2022.

Friday night on SmackDown, Orton's tag team partner in RK-Bro confirmed the reports and revealed that The Legend Killer would be going in for surgery soon. This is a massive blow to WWE as Orton was penciled in to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year, but due to the injury, that's no longer the case.

With both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes currently on the shelf, WWE chose to go back to the tried and true formula of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who will headline this year's SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing matchup.

Whatever WWE has in store for The Original Bro, we can only hope they have plans to continue pushing him in Randy Orton's absence. RK-Bro as a team is incredibly over, and Riddle can still use that going forward in The Viper's absence.

