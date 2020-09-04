Plans for Sasha Banks and Bayley's implosion reported; whose decision it really is

Sasha Banks and Bayley are arguable the best wrestlers of the current generation. The two have had classic matches on NXT, as well as on the main roster. The two female Superstars have always been in a love-hate relationship, and it seemed like WWE was working towards their huge implosion soon.

Bayley and Sasha Banks lost their WWE Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax last week at WWE Payback. The week before that, at WWE SummerSlam, Sasha Banks lost her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka while Bayley managed to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against The Empress Of Tomorrow.

When will Bayley and Sasha Banks collide?

After the past few weeks, Sasha Banks and Bayley are no more 2 Beltz Banks and Bayley Dos Straps. Over the past few weeks, WWE has teased an implosion between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue, on his YouTube channel, spoke about WWE's possible plans for the two former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. He stated that now that Sasha Banks isn't a Women's Champion, the company will be downplaying her implosion with Bayley.

Colohue also noted that the Sasha Banks and Bayley feud might not happen because the company is considering breaking the duo up without having a match. This is possible if WWE decides to split Sasha Banks and Bayley up in the upcoming WWE Draft.

During the show, Colohue also stated that Sasha Banks had requested to team with Bayley on her return and thus was granted the run with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. So, ultimately, the final decision is in Banks' hands.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions, but their first run came to an abrupt end when The IIconics beat them at WrestleMania 35 within two months.

Their second run came earlier this year in June. With the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Banks and Bayley entertained fans with their weekly shenanigans. Sasha Banks even went on to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship while she was the Tag Team Champion.