Reported plans for tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The road towards SummerSlam continues tonight on the blue brand as we are only two weeks away.

Ahead of the show, Fightful Select has potentially disclosed the scheduled plans for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Here is the reported order of tonight's matches and promos:

Pat McAfee is scheduled to return tonight and kick off the show in a promo with Happy Corbin. McAfee versus Corbin has already been made official for SummerSlam. Natalya will battle Liv Morgan in a Championship Contender's match. Natalya will get a future title shot if she can beat the champion. New Day will have a promo. It was reported earlier that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be dressing up as The Viking Raiders. Aliyah will face Lacey Evans in a singles match. Lacey refused to partner with Aliyah on last week's show. Drew McIntyre will battle Ridge Holland in a singles match. Theory will square off against Madcap Moss in a singles match. Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso with Sami Zayn on commentary.

The advertised local dark match is Riddle versus Omos after SmackDown. Meanwhile, Ricochet & Drew Gulak vs. Los Lotharios and Raquel vs. Sonya Deville are pre-show dark matches.

The special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam will also be announced during tonight's SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how the latest version of the blue brand will shape up as we head towards SummerSlam.

