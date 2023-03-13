Police reportedly tried to shut down marquee WWE match

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to come up with creative ways to continue their weekly shows and Premium Live Events, which worked with safety regulations at the time.

Money in the Bank 2020 saw the company open up its corporate building to allow WWE Superstars to climb to the top to find the ladder and the contract.

One woman who was part of the women's MITB match was Nia Jax, who recently opened up about how risky the event was whilst speaking with East Coast Autograph Actions.

"This was from the COVID Money in the Bank. Oh! That was a fun one, the theatrical Money in the Bank that we had. That was so much fun, where we almost got shut down by the Governor of Connecticut. They were knocking at the door, the police were knocking at the door, and somehow, we were able to still shoot it, and get it done!" via POSTWrestling.

The company later went on to build the ThunderDome, which allowed the WWE Universe to virtually watch the shows live from the arena from the comfort of their own homes.

Nia Jax returned to WWE at The Royal Rumble back in January

Nia Jax was released back in November 2021 as part of the post-COVID budget cuts and has since remained away from the ring. The former Women's Champion was the 30th entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to be eliminated by almost every other woman in the match.

Surprisingly, this was only a one-off appearance from Jax, as she hasn't wrestled another match for the company since. That being said, with the current Bloodline story, Jax could return to be a part of the story at any given time.

