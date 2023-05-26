Popular 37-year-old WWE star will be in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match - Reports

WWE is ready to return to London for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July. Several superstars are already rumored to be a part of the upcoming Ladder matches. According to a new report, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable will possibly be in the Men's Ladder match.

Last year, Vince McMahon changed the landscape of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match when he added Austin Theory, who ended up winning the briefcase. Unfortunately, Theory could not make a successful cash-in as he failed to win the WWE United States Championship from Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

However, the new regime has different plans for superstars, including Chad Gable. According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable will possibly be one of the participants in the upcoming Men's Ladder match at the event in London. Check it out:

"Chad Gable is on the list of potential Money In The Bank competitors. We first reported that Gable was gaining momentum backstage back in February. He has been a mainstay on Raw since."

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Chad Gable is on the list of potential Money In The Bank competitors.



We first reported that Gable was gaining momentum backstage back in February. He has been a mainstay on Raw since. Chad Gable is on the list of potential Money In The Bank competitors. We first reported that Gable was gaining momentum backstage back in February. He has been a mainstay on Raw since. https://t.co/sJkFL1b3PD

There is a high possibility that Gable could be in the gimmick match as he has impressed fans and critics alike with his performances under the new regime.

WWE RAW and SmackDown will host qualifying matches after Night of Champions 2023

Every year, two superstars climb the ladder and end up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, which gives them the opportunity to cash in on a champion of their choosing at any time and any place for a year.

Last year, Liv Morgan and Austin Theory won their respective matches and the briefcase. Morgan went on to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey at the same event.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory failed to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins. Several WWE Superstars have been rumored to be in this year's Ladder match, including LA Knight, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes.

WWE @WWE



Who should be in the NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw Who should be in the #MITB qualifying matches? Tag your picks below! NEXT MONDAY on #WWERawWho should be in the #MITB qualifying matches? Tag your picks below! https://t.co/8CE32kRGja

On the RAW after Night of Champions, a series of qualifying matches will take place on both brands to determine participants for the upcoming Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches in London.

Who do you think will be in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder matches? Sound off in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes