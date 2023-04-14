Popular Championship will not be returning to WWE television anytime soon - Reports

WWE recently unified both world championships to make it the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which Roman Reigns currently holds. The Stamford-based promotion has many titles superstars can fight for, however, according to a new report, the company has no plans to bring back the 24/7 Championship.

Last year, Triple H's new regime started after Vince McMahon retired and left the company. After the departure of the old regime, several changes were made, including limiting the use of the 24/7 Championship. In a matter of weeks, the title was retired from WWE programming.

According to a recent report, the company has no plans to bring back the 24/7 Championship after Vince McMahon returned to make creative decisions. Fans also believed that R-Truth's return to television would bring the title back, but a recent report debunked those rumors.

Currently, WWE has no plans for the title, and the return of the popular title has not been mentioned to the creative team either, indicating that the company will most likely not bring the title back anytime soon.

WWE recently changed the name of an upcoming Premium Live Event

Last year, Triple H created a new regime and brought several prominent changes to the main roster. Apart from this, some gimmick-based Premium Live Events were scrapped, including Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules.

Earlier this year, the company announced that King & Queen of The Ring would take place in May when the company visited Saudi Arabia for its annual show, and fans were excited about the tournament's return.

Unfortunately, those plans were allegedly canceled by Vince McMahon when he made his way back into the company and gained power once again during his new deal with Endevaor.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

The event will be replaced by Night of Champions to celebrate Roman Reigns' 1000 days as the company's champion. It will be interesting to see who goes up against The Tribal Chief at the event.

What are your thoughts on Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

