Popular NXT tag team set to be officially called up to main roster tonight on WWE RAW - Reports

A popular NXT tag team is reportedly heading to the main roster on a full-time basis following tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Julius and Brutus Creed, known as the Creed Brothers, will be making their debut on the main roster tonight and will reportedly be sticking around. Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the Creed Brothers are set to be called up to the main roster tonight on RAW.

"I was told tonight that right now - barring any changes, not like it's 100 percent - but right now, they're being called up. I think it's about time for them to be called up, honestly," he continued. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Ivy Nile also appears to be on her way to the red brand as the duo has answered Alpha Academy's Open Challenge tonight. WWE uploaded a clip of the Creed Brothers accepting the Open Challenge ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

In the video, Ivy Nile is cosplaying as Maxxine Dupri, and Brutus Creed as Otis. Julius Creed poked fun at Chad Gable by shooshing everyone before noting that the group will also be appearing tomorrow night during Night 2 of NXT Halloween Havoc.

The Creed Brothers are a very talented tag team and instantly bring more talent to the tag team division on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if they can defeat Alpha Academy later tonight on WWE RAW.

