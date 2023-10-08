Popular WWE stable potentially set to receive a new member - Reports

WWE has been stacked with stables across all three brands ever since the new regime took over. According to a new report, a popular stable could be receiving a new member very soon.

Last year, The Judgment Day was created on WWE's main roster when Edge joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Later, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio joined the stable after The Rated R Superstar was ousted from the heinous group.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen several stables formed and it looks like that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select has now reported that a popular stable may receive a new member. It was reported that a new member of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits faction could be revealed later today.

Bobby Lashley and Street Profits are set to compete at WWE Fastlane 2023

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits made their way to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. Later, Lashley approached the duo and formed a group with the former champions.

The trio have set their sights on current United States Champion Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. The Profits completely turned heel when they attacked Mysterio and Santos Escobar after their title match on WWE SmackDown.

Last night, Bobby Lashley went head-to-head against Mysterio and ultimately emerged victorious. The trio also took out the remaining members of the Latino World Order on the blue brand.

Currently, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are a member short against the trio as they are set to face them in a six-man tag team match at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see who will show up for the Latino World Order at the event.

