Popular WWE star missing Crown Jewel; replacement revealed - Reports

A popular name won't be at WWE Crown Jewel, and a replacement has been revealed as well.

Samantha Irvin is quite possibly the most popular announcer in pro wrestling today. She has garnered massive praise from fans over the years for her work as a ring announcer.

As per insider Boozer 666, Samantha Irvin is currently on live event duty for WWE. She won't be at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Boozer added that Byron Saxton will be doing the announcement duties at the event.

Samantha Irvin to miss Crown Jewel

Samantha Irvin is currently engaged to Ricochet. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Samantha revealed her favorite moment involving her fiance. Check out her comments below:

"Favorite Ricochet moment? Ooh. Well, I loved it when he won the Intercontinental Championship. That was a great, great, great, great moment. And I was so happy I was able to announce that. But I also love the SmackDown World Cup. His match with Santos Escobar was crazy. But I honestly, he’s great. Ricochet is like, he’s the one you know that every match is going to be incredible. You know, he’s going to do everything in his power to try to win. So I love everything that I’ve seen him do. I’ve never seen him have a bad match." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Irvin has a massive fanbase in Saudi Arabia, and they would have loved to see her at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Saxton has proven his mettle when it comes to announcing, though, and will certainly do well as Irvin's replacement.

