Popular WWE Superstar is seemingly now a free agent

This past weekend has been one of the most exciting for WWE fans in recent memory. Now that the dust has settled, the plan for both CM Punk and Randy Orton appears to be unfolding.

PWinsider recently reported that Randy Orton is set to be at SmackDown on Friday night. But it is unclear if this is part of his plan to address the remaining members of The Bloodline or if he will be there for a dark match.

Additionally, Orton was not part of the newly edited intro for Monday Night RAW, which leads to the impression that he won't be a long-term member of the brand following this week's appearance. Orton has seemingly picked up a feud with The Judgment Day, but his story heading into the Royal Rumble may be SmackDown-focused.

Randy Orton isn't the only WWE Superstar who could be a free agent moving forward

There are currently several free agents in WWE, including Cedric Alexander and Brock Lesnar, and it seems CM Punk could be added to that list. Punk didn't pick up a feud on RAW, and much like Orton, he wasn't added to the intro package following his Survivor Series return.

Punk is expected to enter a feud with Seth Rollins since that is what fans anticipate. Rollins takes on Jey Uso next week on RAW and is in an ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton could go to SmackDown and Punk on RAW to ensure both shows receive a ratings boost following their incredible returns.

Do you think Randy Orton is a free agent or that he will be a SmackDown star moving forward?