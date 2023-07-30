Possibility of The Rock's appearance at WWE SummerSlam is still up in the air - Reports

There is a possibility that The Rock could appear on SummerSlam, but WWE is being very tight-lipped about the issue.

With every major event, there are rumors of a possible return of The Brahma Bull. It seems like an opportune moment for the 51-year-old to show up with his cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battling in the main event. Moreover, up-and-coming talent Grayson Waller has also been calling him out in anticipation of a confrontation at some point.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that even his sources in WWE weren't sure if The Rock would be featured on the SummerSlam card. He mentioned that with the ongoing writers' strike, this was a great opportunity for The People's Champ to return in front of a packed crowd in Detroit, Michigan.

"I asked if there’s gonna be somebody else, and they said 'I don’t know, maybe.' So, who knows? I mean, he could do it. I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he’s going to do it for something, it’s gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show. I don’t know what he’s doing again, I know there’s a strike on and everything, but he’s always doing something." [H/T Ringside News]

Some inside sources indicate that it will be a segment turned into a fight, most likely lasting under 5 minutes.



- ER NEWS BREAKING: There's a high percentage of chance that The Rock will show up at SummerSlam to face Grayson Waller.Some inside sources indicate that it will be a segment turned into a fight, most likely lasting under 5 minutes.- ER NEWS pic.twitter.com/mrh97CAeqy

Grayson Waller taunted The Rock at SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Grayson Waller found himself in a match against Main Event Jey Uso while Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa watch from the ramp.

Midway through the match, Waller went for his version of the People's Elbow in another attempt to shade the 10-time World Champion. However, he missed, and Jey countered with a Samoan Drop. Uso eventually ended up pinning the Aussie for the win.

Later, Waller took to Twitter again to incite The Rock but did not get any response from the Hollywood star.

