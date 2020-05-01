Possible backstage reason why Curtis Axel was released by WWE but not his tag team partner Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas with Curtis Axel and Bray Wyatt

WWE revealed that they have released former Intercontinental Champion and RAW tag team Champion Curtis Axel. The obvious reason behind the release is the ongoing budget cuts that WWE is undergoing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had already released over quite a few Superstars about two weeks back which included Rusev, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Kurt Angle among others. More Superstars including Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel were released this week.

While it is unfortunate that WWE decided to release Curtis Axel, they have not released his tag team partner Bo Dallas as the two men had been part of The B-Team since 2017, even winning RAW Tag Team Championships together.

Why was Curtis Axel released?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that besides a comedic push with Bo Dallas as The B-Team and an association with The Miz, there wasn't anything significant that WWE had done with Axel in years. This, in addition to his age, was one of the possible reasons behind WWE axing Curtis Axel.

The company hadn’t done anything with him in years and thus, when cuts were made, given that fact and his already being 40, his prospects didn’t look good.

Bo Dallas, on the other hand, is just 29 years old and is still young. Dallas is a former NXT Champion and is also the real brother of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

What's next for Bo Dallas?

The two men have not been seen on television for a long time, even though a cryptic tweet by Bo Dallas had hinted that he would return in a new avatar.

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

It is possible that with Axel gone, Bo Dallas may get a singles push after he makes his comeback. Bo Dallas has not had a very good run on the main roster, but he is still considered as one of the best heels to have ever performed in NXT.