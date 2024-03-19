Possible debut and three title changes planned for WrestleMania XL - Reports

As per a recent report, numerous title changes are planned for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

WrestleMania XL is mere weeks away, and the card is shaping up to be an all-timer. Triple H has done an insane job booking the Road to 'Mania. The show will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match pitting Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes on Night Two. The two-night event will feature several other marquee contests.

As per Xero News' latest report, three new champions could be crowned at The Show of Shows this year. The report also indicated that fans should expect a lot of surprises and tears.

"As of yesterday, plans have that there will be three new champions crowned at 'Mania. Expect a lot of surprises, maybe a debut, and lots and lots of tears."

WrestleMania XL will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The two-night extravaganza is quite possibly the most anticipated WWE event of all time. So far, the company has announced several massive bouts for the show.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One, with the result affecting the main event of Night Two. Logan Paul is scheduled to defend his United States Title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat bout.

IYO SKY will defend her Women's Title against Bayley, while Becky Lynch will look to unseat Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Additionally, a Six-Pack Ladder Match will be contested to determine the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Gunther, who has held the Intercontinental Title for about two years now, will defend it against Sami Zayn. Head over to WWE's official website to check out the entire card.

If the report holds any truth, who would be the three potential new champions at WrestleMania XL? Drop your predictions using the discuss button.

