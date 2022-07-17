Possible details on female WWE talent frustrated with the company's booking; backstage feeling about Vince McMahon

A new report has emerged regarding the frustration in the women's division of WWE, especially on the Blue Brand.

Fightful Select, reported on the creative frustration in the women's division earlier this year. The report stated that several female stars were frustrated with the way they were utilized on the show. They were waiting to see where the "chips would fall" following WrestleMania 38.

Fightful noted that the return of Asuka and Lacey Evans were two of those falling chips. Also, with Charlotte Flair taking time off for her wedding, the creative was able to feature more female stars on the show regularly. Starting with the May 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, female performers have been more integrated into the show, but with varying creative frustration. This further escalated with Naomi and Sasha Banks' controversial walkout.

The report further noted that former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey joining the blue brand was another chip that fell. Sources have claimed that Rousey has been willing to work with a variety of women on SmackDown. This was recently witnessed when she took a pinfall loss and dropped the SmackDown Women's title to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. The two are now set to go one-on-one at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



WHO WINS Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey at SummerslamWHO WINS Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey at Summerslam WHO WINS❓ https://t.co/8ao9LyihuO

The backstage feeling in WWE about Vince McMahon's recent on-screen appearances

Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy recently, with multiple allegations against him for paying "hush-money" to former female employees of the company.

The situation escalated to the point where Mr. McMahon had to step down from his role as the chairman of the company until the investigation into him continues. However, he started making appearances on the weekly TV shows.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect A WWE source indicated that Vince McMahon shouted "FUCK EM!" upon returning backstage from his on-screen appearance on June 17 Smackdown, following the original WSJ story. A WWE source indicated that Vince McMahon shouted "FUCK EM!" upon returning backstage from his on-screen appearance on June 17 Smackdown, following the original WSJ story.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/LRXbVVi46x

A report from Fightful Select adds that a source told them that it felt like Vince McMahon was more concerned about squeezing himself into TV shows after the allegations rather than making sure the female division was booked and protected on the show.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on WWE's booking for the women's division. Do you think the women need to be booked better and given more opportunities?

