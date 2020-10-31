Possible details regarding Sheamus's future; reason for being 'jobbed out'

Sheamus is a multi-time WWE Champion and one of the toughest Superstars in the company today. However, The Fella has hit a rough patch in his career as he has not really received a big push like many had expected after his split with Cesaro.

The Irishman has been used a 'gatekeeper' lately, helping babyfaces get over at his expense. His recent feud with Big E helped Big E gain momentum as a singles Superstar. Sheamus lost to Kofi Kingston last week on RAW leading to speculation that he may be turning face soon as WWE jobs out heels before turning them.

Wade Keller of PWTorch stated that although there were rumors of a Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus feud, it looks like that may not happen given how Sheamus has been booked.

"Good to see a tag wrestler get a win over a singles wrestler, I suppose, but between this and Sheamus losing last Friday, it really makes it seem as if there are no plans to build to a meaningful Drew vs. Sheamus match. I felt like he’d be a good opponent for Drew between two bigger feuds. They can always try to rebuild him. Or they’ll turn him babyface, as sometimes they job out a heel before a turn."

What's next for Sheamus?

While it looks like a major push is out of the question for Sheamus, he did manage to pick up a win against Riddle to join the RAW Survivor Series team. Sheamus will likely continue his role from SmackDown and help Riddle get over by having a feud with him.

Even though Sheamus has fit well in his current mid-card role, WWE should not forget that the former WWE Champion is one of the most hard-hitting and talented performers on the roster.