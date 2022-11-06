Possible hint on The Fiend's major return mentioned at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has hinted towards a potential return for The Fiend at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Bray Wyatt has been a WWE fan favorite since his return to the company at Extreme Rules back in October. He has debuted some spooky new characters and adopted a babyface persona since becoming a part of the SmackDown roster. It was even confirmed during the build-up to Crown Jewel 2022 that the all-new version of Wyatt would appear in Saudi Arabia.

During Wyatt's promo at the Saudi Arabia event, he talked about wearing a mask, discussed his legendary wrestling family, and referenced the bad things he's done in the past.

The former Universal Champion then told the crowd that they didn't really love him and noted that he doesn't even love himself. This is when the mysterious Uncle Howdy interrupted Wyatt and told him to put his mask back on.

"It’s going to feel so good. So good! And if you’re worried about the aftermath, then just don’t take the mask off," said Uncle Howdy. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Howdy's comments about Bray putting his 'mask' back on could be a reference to The Fiend, the literal mask that Wyatt wore during his last run with the company.

