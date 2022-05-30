×
Possible new information on ticket sales for Monday's WWE RAW 

Some more information on the ticket situation for WWE RAW
Liam Power
Liam Power
Modified May 30, 2022
More information has been revealed about the current ticking situation for the upcoming WWE RAW taping.

WWE's red brand will host a show from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this coming Monday. The card is set to feature Cody Rhodes responding to the actions of Seth Rollins and a championship contenders' match with Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Unified WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. It also features a singles contest between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka.

According to WrestleTix on Pateron, the show has sold around 4817 tickets, with about 758 left to shift. The capacity for the arena is around 9,400 seats, but with WWE's massive stage set-up and the space required for the ring and ringside area, the company has considerably less to work with in terms of space.

The team of @ShinsukeN & @SuperKingofBros take on @WWEUsos in a Championship Contender's Match tomorrow night on #WWERaw! https://t.co/e0eLrWRwDD

The show will feature Bobby Lashley signing the contract for his bout with MVP and The Nigerian Giant Omos.

This week's WWE RAW will host the in-ring return of Lacey Evans

Also featuring on this week's episode of WWE RAW will be Lacey Evans, who is returning to action after a long absence.

Evans took a sabbatical in February 2021 due to her pregnancy. She returned to WWE TV in April 2022 with vignettes about her life airing on SmackDown.

DRIVERRRSSSS START YOUR ENGINES!!!!! 😁🏎💨🏁 twitter.com/WWE/status/153…
However, she is returning to the ring on RAW and will be a part of the red brand going forward. Lacey Evans' opponent is yet to be announced for the show.

It will be interesting to see if WWE can sell the remaining tickets for RAW and if Lacey Evans can be successful in her in-ring return. You can read more about her by clicking here.

