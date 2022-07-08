Possible plan for Charlotte Flair's return - Reports

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since she lost an ''I Quit'' match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She took a sabbatical from the company to marry Andrade el Idolo. Reports have now come out stating she could be back soon and might factor into SummerSlam plans as well.

Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank by cashing in her contract on Ronda Rousey. The current plan is for Rousey and Morgan to take on each other at SummerSlam. However, Flair could return and cost one of the two women their match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Queen is ready for her return to WWE, and she could be back as early as SummerSlam. Since WWE is planning a match between Morgan and Rousey, Flair returning to intervene would help advance her long-running feud with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

''Charlotte Flair should be ready to return so that could be her costing one or the other that match. It will be hard for Rousey to be a babyface against Morgan, even if she was the “good sport” about losing her title under unfair circumstances,'' noted Meltzer.

Could Charlotte Flair regain the SmackDown Women's Championship when she returns?

Dave Meltzer also talked about the possibility of Liv Morgan losing her newly-won championship soon. He said that WWE sometimes puts the title on a superstar just for the crowd reaction without there being any intention of a long push. However, he noted that even in such cases, superstars get to keep the title for at least a few months.

Flair's return could help build a big program between her and Liv Morgan after SummerSlam. The Queen would be the perfect heel to take on Morgan's current run as the top babyface on the blue brand.

