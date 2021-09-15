Possible plans for Bobby Lashley following WWE Championship loss - Reports

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Championship to Big E on the latest episode of RAW. Lashley defended the title against Randy Orton in the main event but Big E cashed in his MITB contract. As per reports, Lashley might be getting his old crew back as a Hurt Business reunion might be in the works.

With Big E becoming a member of the RAW roster, The New Day has effectively been reunited. If Lashley wants to take on the WWE Champion Big E in the future, it would be wise for him to have some people watching his back. And who better to do that than his former stablemates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander?

As per Cageside seats, there is speculation that The Hurt Business could be reuniting soon after Bobby Lashley's fall from the top of RAW's food chain. It was Benjamin and Alexander who had helped Lashley become the WWE Champion.

Considering their careers have gone nowhere since being removed from The Hurt Business, it would be a good option for all four men to get back together again and help each other.

Could we see new additions to Bobby Lashley's faction?

There had been a lot of uproar when WWE decided to disband The Hurt Business despite it proving to be one of the most successful stables of recent times.

The group broke up after Alexander and Benjamin lost the RAW tag team championships and could not live up to the expectations of MVP and Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see how MVP tries to get the two men back on his side after having shunned them.

If the crew does get back together, it would be wise to add a few new members to the group. One name that even Lashley himself wants in The Hurt Business is Keith Lee.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam