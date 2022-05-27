Possible reason behind WWE Money in the Bank venue change

WWE Money in the Bank has moved to a much smaller venue this July in Las Vegas.

The WWE Universe got quite the shock today when the first of the company's big three stadium shows this summer was moved to an arena instead.

WWE Money in the Bank was initially scheduled to be held inside Allegiant Stadium, the site of last year's SummerSlam premium live event. It has been heavily marketed for weeks on RAW and SmackDown with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes front and center in the advertising marketing.

Over the past couple of days, there have been reports that WWE was concerned over poor ticket sales for the premium live event and was considering moving the event out of the stadium and into a smaller arena.

WrestleVotes took to social media this afternoon to comment on the venue change to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. They were shocked to see WWE change venues because it's basically is the company admitting that running this event as a stadium show was a bad idea.

"I didn't believe the MITB chatter I heard about shifting the show to a smaller arena. Simply because they'd never admit booking Allegiant Stadium for this show was a terrible idea to start with. But the PPV has now officially relocated to the much smaller MGM Grand Arena in Vegas," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Does WWE Money in the Bank's move hint that the company is backtracking on their 2023 stadium plans?

While WWE has had strong ticket sales as of late for arena shows, it appears that trying to run three back-to-back stadium shows stretched the WWE Universe too thin.

Nick Khan has been spearheading WWE running more stadium shows and was scheduled to run even more in 2023.

With this shocking venue change for WWE Money in the Bank, one has to wonder what this will mean for the company's plans going forward.

WWE moving Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena certainly has people talking. What it means for the company going forward will certainly be interesting as it's something that might have ripple effects for years to come.

