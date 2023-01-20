Possible reason why Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble return wasn’t kept as a surprise

It was announced on WWE RAW that Cody Rhodes would make his in-ring return as part of the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28.

This announcement was met with a mixed response from the WWE Universe as some would have preferred that the company allow Rhodes' return to be a surprise instead of announcing it ahead of time.

The highly respected WrestleVotes took to social media today to chime in on WWE announcing Cody Rhodes for the Men's Royal Rumble match ahead of time. According to them, the reasoning was twofold.

Partly because everyone already expected him to be in the match and partly because the company is already "more than pleased" with the surprises they have lined up for the Royal Rumble premium live event.

"Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody's Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise... Source said it's twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are "more than pleased" w/ the other surprises that are lined up," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

Cody Rhodes pays tribute to Jay Briscoe on social media

On Tuesday evening, the wrestling world tragically lost one-half of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Jay Briscoe, to a car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

Wrestlers and fans alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man, and Cody Rhodes was no exception.

The American Nightmare took to social media to reflect upon meeting him while working for Ring of Honor and learning how much his family meant to him.

"I didn't interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him...his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening," Cody Rhodes said in a tweet.

What are your thoughts on WWE not keeping Cody's Royal Rumble return a surprise? Do you think the surprises the company has in store will more than make up for it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

