Possible reason why Jade Cargill has stepped away from WWE TV - Reports

Jade Cargill made her first WWE on-screen appearance at the Fastlane premium live event. However, she has recently been absent from television after making a handful of appearances.

Cargill has already appeared on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. She has crossed paths with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and also witnessed Lynch losing the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria.

According to a report from PWTorch, Cargill will return to WWE television once the company decides to include her in an actual storyline. She has also been doing quite well in training at the Performance Center.

Eric Bischoff believes Jade Cargill has the potential to become the female version of The Rock

Eric Bischoff recently spoke quite highly of Jade Cargill, claiming that she has the potential to become a huge star in WWE.

Cargill made her professional wrestling debut in AEW, where she became the longest-reigning TBS Champion. She eventually lost the title to Kris Statlander before making the jump to WWE.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that Cargill would end up being quite successful if she could back herself up inside the ring, similar to her work on the microphone. Bischoff said:

"She could be the female Rock if she has that talent, if she develops that talent in the ring, if she can bring that charisma that we see that she embodies just walking out. If she can develop the skill and confidence to be able to deliver on the mic, in her narrative as well as in her physical performance, off she goes."

Cargill has yet to be involved in a proper storyline. It also remains to be seen which brand she will be joining, having already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

