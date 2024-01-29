Possible reason for major WWE Royal Rumble change - reports

WWE reportedly had to make a change at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The absence of a ring announcer led to their fellow announcer performing double duty on Saturday night.

Samantha Irvin has recently become a prominent part of WWE shows. The RAW ring announcer is a crowd favorite. Her unique style of announcing different names has garnered her a lot of praise from superstars as well as wrestling fans.

During the Royal Rumble, Irvin announced the whole show, which is unusual for premium live events. According to recent reports from Fightful Select, fellow announcer Mike Rome was off the show after he lost his voice, and Samantha Irvin was given the responsibility of announcing all the matches instead.

Samantha Irvin opens up about her interaction with WWE Superstar Logan Paul

On an episode of Monday Night RAW before Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio tried to provoke Samantha Irvin. The Maverick demanded that she announce his name as the 'New United States Champion,' as he was confident about his championship match against Rey Mysterio at the Premium Live Event.

The YouTube sensation kept insisting despite Irvin's refusal. Fortunately for Samantha, her fiancé Ricochet rushed in to make the save. He took out both of the heel superstars.

In a video posted on WWE's official social media handles, the RAW ring announcer opened up about the incident:

"Honestly, once Logan started talking to me, it was all a blur, but I've been watching wrestling long enough to know I shouldn't have gotten in the ring. So that's on me. I don't really know why Logan likes to push my buttons; this is the first time that I've seen him since SummerSlam, so I thought it was kind of inevitable that he'd say something to me," said Samantha Irvin.

She further stated:

"He may be a WWE Superstar, but as of right now, Logan Paul is not a legend, and he's not a champion. So, he can't get me to do an unwarranted announcement; that's just ridiculous. And I'm just glad that Ricochet came out in the nick of time."

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and won his first-ever title in the Stamford-based company. The Maverick had also defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam, with Irvin having to announce the former as the winner.

