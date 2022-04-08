Possible reason why NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was released from WWE

What is the real reason WWE released MSK member Nash Carter?

Yesterday Carter was released from his WWE contract following abuse allegations from soon-to-be ex-wife, IMPACT Wrestling's Kimber Lee, were released on social media.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the letting go of Carter, who at the time of his release was one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. Alvarez stated that he found the whole situation surprising as there were rumblings about all this a week ago, and WWE still chose to put the tag titles on MSK at Stand & Deliver.

"Also, came out today that Nash Carter who is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions has been fired," Bryan Alvarez said. "Obviously there were lot of allegations of abuse and there was a picture that surfaced of him dressed as Hitler and I think the most amazing thing about it to me is that there were rumblings about this well over a week ago, to the point where he did a job on NXT last week. I thought, well, it’s probably gonna be the end of him. And then Saturday came, and they won the Tag Team Titles. And now here we are and he’s been fired."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm working to confirm, but I've been told that Nash Carter has been released by WWE I'm working to confirm, but I've been told that Nash Carter has been released by WWE

Nash Carter was reportedly fired over the Hitler photo and not abuse allegations

Dave Meltzer went on to confirm that Nash Carter was fired from WWE not because of the abuse allegations but because of a picture of him dressed up as Hitler instead.

"This is a really weird situation because he was fired for the Hitler picture," Dave Meltzer said. "So this is, you know, because of the other allegations, is not what he was fired for."

WWE has yet to publicly acknowledge Carter's firing beyond confirming it to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful when he reached out to confirm. MSK was scheduled to defend their titles on NXT 2.0 next week against Grayson Waller and Sanga.

What are your thoughts on the Carter situation? Are you surprised that WWE released him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Ringside News for the transcription of this show.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

