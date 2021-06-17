Planned winners of championship matches at Hell in a Cell revealed (possible spoilers)- Reports

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday. The show will see many big matches take place, including Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell. Another match that will take place inside the hellacious structure will be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre.

The RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will also be on the line as Rhea Ripley takes on Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair defends her title against Bayley.

As per Cageside Seats, no championship is set to change hands at Hell in a Cell.

"No titles are expected to change hands this weekend at Hell in a Cell."

This means that Bobby Lashley will retain the WWE Champion, thus barring Drew McIntyre from ever challenging him for the title again:

What could be next for Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley after WWE Hell in a Cell?

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley will finally move on to fresh challengers once he is done with Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell. The two men have been engaged in a program for a long time and it would do both of them good to start feuding with other members of the roster.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is likely to continue his story involving The Usos for now. Rumors suggest that The Tribal Chief will face John Cena at SummerSlam. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports confirmed that The Champ is likely to return for a SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns:

"I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment," wrote Alba.

With Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, there is a slim chance that they will move onto other challengers even after winning at Hell in a Cell.

Are there any championships you would like to see change hands at Hell in a Cell? Tell us in the comments.

