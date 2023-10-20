[Possible Spoilers] Two WWE stars favorites to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is a fan-favorite event for obvious reasons due to the high-profile men's and women's marquee matches. Based on the early betting odds, Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez are currently in prime position to win a WrestleMania shot at a women's championship.

As noted, Royal Rumble is an important event for WWE as it kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania.

Even though it has only been five years since the women's Royal Rumble's introduction, the match is quite prestigious as the winner gets to have a massive WrestleMania moment. It looks like out of all the contenders, Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriquez are leading the list of favorites to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

As per the odds released by Bet Online, which you can view below, Becky Lynch, IYO Sky, and Rhea Ripley follow with 4/1 odds of being the last woman standing in the Rumble:

Nia Jax 3/1 Raquel Rodriguez 3/1

3/1 3/1 Becky Lynch 4/1 Iyo Sky 4/1 Rhea Ripley 4/1

4/1 4/1 4/1 Bianca Belair 5/1 Charlotte Flair 5/1

5/1 5/1 Asuka 6/1

6/1 Bayley 10/1

10/1 Jade Cargill 12/1

12/1 Liv Morgan 25/1 Shayna Baszler 25/1

25/1 25/1 Zoey Stark 40/1

40/1 Piper Niven 50/1 Ronda Rousey 50/1 Roxanne Perez 50/1 Shotzi 50/1 Trish Stratus 50/1

50/1 50/1 50/1 50/1 50/1 Chelsea Green 66/1

66/1 Dakota Kai 80/1

80/1 Alba Fyre 100/1 Blair Davenport 100/1 Brie Bella 100/1 Candice LeRae 100/1 Carmella 100/1 Indi Hartwell 100/1 Isla Dawn 100/1 Lita 100/1 Maryse 100/1 Mia Yim 100/1 Michelle McCool 100/1 Natalya 100/1 Nikki Bella 100/1 Nikki Cross 100/1 Tamina 100/1 Tegan Nox 100/1 Xia Li 100/1 Zelina Vega 100/1

As expected, some names on the list aren't even expected to be at Royal Rumble; however, given the event's history, no surprise can be truly ruled out.

Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez have a chance to win gold before Royal Rumble

While it isn't surprising that Nia Jax has been treated like a top star since her return, Raquel Rodriguez's recent inclusion into the women's title picture has been a positive takeaway for the fans. Jax and Rodriguez are amongst the contenders gunning for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship on RAW.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have also emerged as worthy challengers for the belt, and considering the stacked playing field, it was only apt for WWE to announce a multi-woman title showdown for Crown Jewel.

As announced by Adam Pearce, Ripley will defend her title against four other women at Crown Jewel, providing a considerable possibility of a title change.

Could either Nia Jax or Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Ripley before 2024 even arrives? Sound off in the comments section below.

