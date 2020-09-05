Possible storyline plans for The Fiend and Vince McMahon

A few weeks back on SmackDown, we saw a staredown between WWE Chairman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. On the first edition of WWE Thunderdome, Vince McMahon had come out to address the fans and was interrupted by The Fiend. The segment saw Wyatt and McMahon enter a staredown with neither of the two backing down.

However, soon, Braun Strowman's music hit and by the time The Monster Among Men made it to the ring, Vince McMahon vanished into thin air. This led to a lot of speculation that Vince McMahon might have a much bigger storyline role with The Fiend.

Wade Keller and Tyler Sage of PWTorch discussed the various possibilities arising out of the segment on their podcast. Here is what Tyler Sage stated:

''If you want to go a deep storytelling way, then there is the segment where they are staring each other and McMahon moves to the left and the right, creating a mirror image of the two and with Vince disappearing the same way that the Fiend does, as The Fiend is some sort of a manifestation of Vince McMahon. How he changes people and makes them bitter and angry.''

(Please give h/t credit and interlink the article on using the quotes)

He further added that there is a deeper meaning to the story and even Wade Keller agreed. However, they also talked about how it could just be a short-sighted segment just to get Vince McMahon over as someone who is afraid of nothing.

What's next for The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

The Fiend Bray Wyatt lost the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WWE Payback. It is rumored that the company is planning a long-term feud between Reigns and Wyatt in the coming time.

It will be interesting to see what role Vince McMahon might play in The Fiend's future, and how WWE might develop the story.