Chad Gable is a 3-time Champion in WWE. In fact, the former Olympian is one of the very few to hold the Tag Team Championships of every brand in WWE. Unfortunately for Gable, his singles career has failed to take off in the company despite occasional pushes.

Now Dave Meltzer of WON has speculated that the mystery Superstar set to return to NXT could very well be Chad Gable. While the general belief is that it would be Bo Dallas who will return to NXT, Meltzer stated that it is more plausible for Gable to return to NXT as he has been booked very poorly on SmackDown of late.

He also opines that if Gable is not moved to NXT, then it would make more sense for him to leave WWE and join AEW.

But Dallas would be such a nothing because of how he’s been portrayed for years. If you include tag champs, this would open it up to Chad Gable, who has been abused badly on the main roster but is so great enough that he could pull it off.

Chad Gable to leave WWE?

Dave Meltzer said that Bo Dallas joining NXT would not be as beneficial as Gable being the one to join the black and gold brand.

If Gable can keep his main roster contract and come here it would be a win across the board. If not, I’d say he needs to get out, but until after the pandemic, I’m not sure how aggressively AEW will be going for people who do have good contracts in WWE who aren’t proven like a Rey Mysterio.

Chad Gable, who is also known as Shorty G, is one of the most athletic Superstars on the roster and would certainly be a good fit for AEW where the focus is more on in-ring action as compared to storytelling.