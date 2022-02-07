Possible update on Goldberg's future after facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return this past week on Friday Night SmackDown. He confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenged him for his title. The two are now set to face each other at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 later this month in Saudi Arabia.

This is reportedly Goldberg's last match as part of his current WWE contract. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed what could potentially be the future for the Hall of Famer after facing Reigns. Meltzer mentioned that WWE would likely re-sign him to another contract because there aren't many nostalgia acts left for them.

“I would expect that they would re-sign him," said Meltzer. "They’re not going to put the title on him unless he re-signs, I’m sure of that… I could see the argument because of being so high not to re-sign him, but I just sense that they probably will. One, to keep him away from the opposition, and the other, because they can afford to do it… Again, like the Saudis. There’s not too many guys from that era left." (H/t Ringside News)

The WWE Hall of Famer was initially set to face Reigns at WrestleMania 36. WWE had to cancel the match when The Big Dog pulled out of the show due to th COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, the company will deliver this dream bout at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg is exactly the kind of attraction that WWE wants in Saudi Arabia

Meltzer further added that the fans in Saudi Arabia like to see the stars from the 90s who they grew up watching. He claimed that out of all those legendary wrestlers, Goldberg is the only one who still looks like his former self and can give fans the nostalgia they want.

"But the people there, they want those 90s guys because that’s who they grew up on and that’s who the real wrestlers are to them," Meltzer continued. "You can’t really… I guess they could bring Hogan back. They brought him there one year. But they want that nostalgia stuff. The old stuff. And Bill looks enough like Bill Goldberg to pull it off and, so, just for that, he’s that attraction if they want." (H/t Ringside News)

Also Read Article Continues below

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE at the company's previous Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel 2021. There, he faced and defeated Bobby Lashley in a hard-hitting match that was well-received by the fans. It'll be fascinating to see what will happen when he finally faces Reigns.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Goldberg will dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion? Yes No 4 votes so far