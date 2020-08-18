Lars Sullivan was last seen on WWE TV over a year ago. The WWE Superstar trained under Bobby Lashley before the former United States Champion recommended him to WWE in 2013. Lars Sullivan finally made his TV debut four years later on NXT.

Lars Sullivan was scheduled to make his main roster debut in January 2019. But he reportedly walked out of WWE RAW before his segment came due to an anxiety attack.

Lars Sullivan finally made his main roster debut on the night after WrestleMania 35. He appeared on WWE RAW that night and attacked Kurt Angle after he had retired the previous night. Lars Sullivan then went on to attack many WWE Superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

From WWE RAW, Lars Sullivan was drafted to WWE SmackDown during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up. On the Blue Brand, Sullivan was involved in a feud with all three members of Lucha House Party.

Lars Sullivan beat the Lucha House Party via disqualification at Super ShowDown that year. Later on, during a rematch with the three-man team, on WWE RAW, Sullivan sustained a knee injury. The timeline for his recovery was six to nine months.

Lars Sullivan returning to WWE?

A few hours back, videos of Lars Sullivan training surfaced on the internet. Since the revelation of these videos, many fans have been speculating that Sullivan is training for his return to in-ring action in the WWE.

More from Lars, from his IG pic.twitter.com/1uut7T5h4F — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

Lars looks ready to return to the ring. From Lars' Instagram story pic.twitter.com/T0i97lrvCi — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

More of Lars working out, from his IG pic.twitter.com/z8lpRsI8Di — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

Lars beating the hell out of a tire. From his IG pic.twitter.com/CqtpFwikyy — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

There have been no vignettes aired indicating that Lars Sullivan may be returning to WWE. But from the videos above, it looks like he healthy enough to wrestle. It will be interesting to see how WWE book Sullivan in the situation they are in currently. Sullivan was booked as a monstrous heel before he was out with injury and many reported pitted him in a potential match against Brock Lesnar in the future.

It must be noted that Lars Sullivan is still listed under the SmackDown roster on WWE.com and is undefeated on the main roster.

To keep up with all Pro-Wrestling related news and rumors, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.