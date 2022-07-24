Potential backstage reaction to Brock Lesnar walking out of WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement - Reports

Prior to this week's episode of SmackDown, it was reported that Brock Lesnar seemingly walked out of WWE following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement.

A new report has now disclosed the backstage reaction within the company following Lesnar's walkout. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there was a sense of "huge panic" following the incident.

Meltzer also highlighted that people shouldn't expect any significant changes within the company, as WWE hopes to show that everything is relatively stable after McMahon's departure.

“Not to expect any major changes because right now they want to show Wall Street and stockholders that everything is stable and everything is fine. They don’t want big changes.” (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown.

Dutch Mantell recently explained why Brock Lesnar might've returned on SmackDown

According to former WWE personality Dutch Mantell, Brock Lesnar might've earned himself a massive payday by appearing on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell explained his reasoning behind Lesnar's return. He said:

"He [Lesnar] was quoted as saying, 'If Vince ain't here, I ain't here,' and walked out. I don't know how long he stayed down, but I was thinking at that time, I made a joke; I think Brock may have made himself a million dollars," said Dutch Mantell. "And he said, 'Hey, if you can pay one of those women millions of dollars, hey, I'll come back for a million bucks.' I don't know what he made, but he got something out of it because right at the end of the show, he was back."

Appearing on the closing segment of this week's SmackDown, Lesnar set his sights on Theory. The Beast Incarnate annihilated the Money in the Bank briefcase holder to end the show.

Lesnar will now set his sights on the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

