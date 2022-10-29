Potential backstage update on Alexa Bliss and Asuka following WWE absence  

Alexa Bliss and Asuka were written off TV ahead of WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month.

Many fans believe this could be in line with Bliss possibly joining Bray Wyatt's new cult. However, it appears that there is a reason why Asuka was written off TV. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, The Empress of Tomorrow could be dealing with a legitimate injury since she has been absent from TV and live events since early October.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss worked as a tag team to help Bianca Belair overcome the odds against Bayley and Damage CTRL. But it seems they were no longer needed when Belair fended off all three women by herself at Extreme Rules.

Bliss has since been competing at WWE live events, so she clearly isn't struggling with an injury. Instead, the company could be keeping her off RAW while the creative team devises a new storyline for her.

Will Alexa Bliss be a part of WWE's Wyatt 6 following Bray Wyatt's return?

Bray Wyatt is easily the most talked about WWE Superstar at the moment. Fans are consistently speculating about the identity of the six members of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

Uncle Howdy finally showed his face last night on SmackDown. Meanwhile, many fans believe that Alexa Bliss could be Abby The Witch after the Fun House Puppets came to life at Extreme Rules.

Bliss hasn't appeared on TV since Wyatt's comeback, but Liv Morgan's recent erratic behavior has also led fans to question if she is connected to Wyatt. Hence, it's still unclear who is behind the masks.

Do you think Alexa Bliss has been reunited with Bray Wyatt? Have your say in the comments section below.

