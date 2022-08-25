Potential backstage update on the upcoming WWE Draft

Backstage news regarding the upcoming WWE Draft has continued to change in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that this year's WWE Draft would take place following the Clash at the Castle premium live event. But plans have seemingly changed.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, they are reporting that the draft will be moving to next year and will take place following WrestleMania 39. Tweeting out:

"WWE changes the rosters every so often with a draft, but they aren't nailing down plans just yet. It was reported that after Mania' is a likely landing spot, as it has in most years, we are told that the next draft is a constant internal discussion that has not been decided yet," Ringside News said in a tweet.

More news on the date for the next WWE Draft

The Ringside News report is backing up what Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) reported earlier this week.

Sapp is reporting that "several WWE RAW talents were unbooked from the SmackDown episode that follows Clash at the Castle." This certainly puts the initially planned date for the draft in question.

Furthermore, Sapp was told that USA Network, the home of Monday Night RAW, doesn't have the next draft internally listed on their schedule at this time.

Those within the USA Network have told talent who have inquired that the WWE Draft "isn't happening in the immediate future" and stated that a draft following WrestleMania 39 is more likely than before.

WWE has yet to officially announce the next draft, but with the last one held in October, many assumed the next one would be right around the corner.

What do you make of these recent reports surrounding the draft? Do you think WWE should hold off until doing one until next year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

