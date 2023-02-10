Potential details on who could dethrone Austin Theory for the US Championship - Reports

Austin Theory will be putting his United States Championship on the line against five other men at the Elimination Chamber this month. It can arguably be expected that Theory will drop the championship inside the grueling structure. The men he will be facing include Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano. The Judgment Day member is reportedly the favorite to become the next US Champion.

Austin Theory is rumored to be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Multiple outlets have reported that the match is locked in even though it hasn’t been officially announced. In this scenario, it doesn’t make sense for Theory to walk in with a championship, as it would indicate that John Cena will lose the match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Damian Priest is going to become a two-time US Champion at Elimination Chamber. He revealed that there are no plans for Johnny Gargano to become champion, and neither does WWE plan on splitting The Street Profits right now. As for Rollins, he is set to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 and doesn’t need the title.

''Reed is a longshot but they could and probably will try to portray him in a manner to become a bigger star. Priest could win at this stage and would probably be the favorite aside from Theory.''

What could be next for Austin Theory and Bronson Reed?

It is clear that WWE sees Austin Theory as a major future star and is setting him up for a major match against John Cena at WrestleMania. Reports stated that the two men have taped some material for their feud, which will likely start after Elimination Chamber. Cena is unlikely to make too many live appearances on the road to WrestleMania as he is busy with other projects.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra John Cena vs Austin Theory is rumored to be locked in for WrestleMania (Via WON) #WWE John Cena vs Austin Theory is rumored to be locked in for WrestleMania (Via WON) #WWE https://t.co/WokMzWP2xN

The report also stated that the company will try to project Bronson Reed as a major superstar in the Elimination Chamber match. Reed can dominate the match but fall short of winning the United States Championship. The Judgment Day have become one of the hottest acts on RAW, so Priest winning the US Championship would make sense.

