Potential new nickname teased for popular WWE RAW Superstar

WWE RAW might have a new queen, judging by an Instagram post from a current superstar. Over the past few weeks, Maxxine Dupri has been working alongside The Alpha Academy and was able to graduate a few weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Dupri has seemingly left Maximum Male Models behind and found a new home for herself alongside Otis and Chad Gable, with Otis recently teasing a new nickname for their latest recruit.

As part of a recent Instagram update, Otis referred to Maxxine Dupri as the "Alpha Queen," which has been used to describe her several times in recent weeks.

"NOBODY HURTS THE ALPHA QUEEN," wrote Otis.

Will Maxxine be The Alpha Queen?

The post is in response to a recent match between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders, where Valhalla was able to put Maxxine through a table, which has since deepened the issues between the two teams.

Following her graduation from the academy, she is now a legitimate member of the team and could now be called the group's queen as the only female member.

Will The Maximum Male Models ever return to WWE TV?

Since Maxxine Dupri joined Otis and Chad Gable in Alpha Academy and was able to learn to wrestle rather than lead her group of models, Mace and Mansoor have been missing from TV.

The two men have still been active online and at WWE Live events, but their future seems unclear now that they no longer have a manager. With Pretty Deadly now arriving on SmackDown and seemingly having a very similar gimmick, the future looks bleak for the two stars, who could be forced into another character change after initially making huge changes to become Maximum Male Models to begin with.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri will ever leave Otis' side and reunite with Maximum Male Models? Or has she proven that she is capable of much more than being a manager? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

