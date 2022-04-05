Potential reason The Miz turned on Logan Paul revealed - Reports

YouTube sensation Logan Paul did not disappoint in his performance on The Show of Shows, scoring a win against Dominik and Rey Mysterio in his first WWE match. However, he was ultimately double-crossed by his tag team partner The Miz and received a skull-crushing finale after the match.

It seems the backstab was a necessary move to meet one of The Maverick's requirements in his WWE deal. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Logan was planned to be a heel during the build for the match at WrestleMania 38 but would turn babyface eventually.

This face turn was reportedly in his negotiations for a WWE deal, so it seems the betrayal from The Miz was done to complete their end of the deal:

“I didn’t know this, I didn’t know it but it makes perfect sense. Do you know why they did the Logan Paul/Miz thing at the end [of their match at WrestleMania] that we couldn’t understand? Because when they made this deal with Logan Paul to do this angle, part of the deal was when the angle was over [Paul’s] gonna be babyface,” Meltzer said.

However, as is common in pro wrestling, it seems not everything has gone to plan:

“That was the idea. That was negotiated into the deal so I guess that’s why he was a babyface the first time too. […] This time obviously they expected when he was in Cleveland that he was gonna get cheered and he did the interview like he was gonna get cheered and he did not get cheered.” Dave Meltzer said.

Logan Paul has briefly been a babyface in the start

We've seen Logan Paul involved at WrestleMania before as a supporting force for Sami Zayn in a feud with Kevin Owens. The Prime Drink entrepreneur has a specialty for drawing heat from the crowd with his natural charisma and smarmy attitude.

Paul ultimately chose to abandon his alignment with Zayn and sided with Owens at WrestleMania 37, which didn't turn out so well. His face turn was met with overwhelming boos and he still received a stunner by The Prizefighter in the end.

There's been no word on when or if Logan will return to WWE to continue his feud with the Miz after getting backstabbed. If he does, WWE may try to give him a babyface run against The A-Lister. Whether fans will accept Logan as a hero remains to be seen.

