Potential reason why return talks between WWE and Bray Wyatt stalled - Reports

There has been a barrage of rumors suggesting Bray Wyatt's imminent return to WWE. However, the process seems to be taking a long time and nothing has been finalized yet. One of the reasons for the delay was that the talks between WWE and Wyatt stalled, likely due to his high asking price.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was surprisingly released by the company last year, despite being one of the top merchandise sellers. It has been speculated that Wyatt did not get along well with Vince McMahon, which was one of the reasons why he was let go.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that talks between WWE and Wyatt had stalled. However, the company is interested in bringing The Eater of Worlds back. He also reported that Bray Wyatt has a high asking rate, which is why other companies were not interested in signing him:

''Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.''

Bray Wyatt was one of the highest earners in WWE before his release

The report also stated that Wyatt, along with Ronda Rousey and Randy Orton, were only behind Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in terms of pay. Following his release, it was expected that he would join AEW but he chose to focus on a career in Hollywood instead.

''When he was last in WWE, the belief was that behind Reigns and Lesnar, that the tier of he, Orton and Rousey were the highest paid pro wrestlers in the world,'' Meltzer stated.

It isn't known what Wyatt's asking price from WWE is. However, it is certain that The Eater of Worlds will want to come back in the same top position that he left in. Triple H has praised Bray Wyatt on multiple occasions and The Game is believed to be keen to bring Wyatt back to WWE.

