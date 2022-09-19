Potential reason why WWE booked Logan Paul to go up against Roman Reigns- Reports

WWE's decision to book Logan Paul as the next challenger for Roman Reigns came as a surprise to many. However, according to reports, there may be more to it than what meets the eye.

Logan Paul showed up on SmackDown last week to lay down the challenge to The Tribal Chief after an online war of words between the two. The match was made official the next day in a press conference for Crown Jewel.

According to Dave Meltzer, the match between the two has more to do with Saudi Arabia as the YouTube sensation is widely popular in the country and the prince of Saudi Arabia wants to use him to build the name in the media.

"He's a big deal in Saudi Arabia," Meltzer said. "He's a big deal to the Saudi Arabian prince and that's the whole thing of these shows. Tickets in Saudi Arabia mean nothing. It's not even part of the game. Of course, TV numbers whatever. If he draws younger viewers, that's good but it's not a play for TV ratings. It is a play because the prince wants celebrity fights in Saudi Arabia to build the name in the media of Saudi Arabia and Logan Paul will get more of the type of press that Saudi Arabia is looking for than Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins." (h/t- wrestlingnews)

In the past, premium live events in Saudi Arabia have been extravagant, with many top stars like Goldberg and The Undertaker in action. This year looks to be no different as the company's top star, Roman Reigns, will take on the social media megastar.

Can Logan Paul usurp Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time in WWE history. He recently surpassed 700 days as the Universal Champion and over 120 days as the WWE Champion.

The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over two years and has shown no signs of slowing down either. Logan Paul, meanwhile, is still getting started in the pro wrestling business and has so far wrestled in only two matches.

While Logan has fared well in both his matches, he has never faced anyone at Roman Reigns' level. Recent reports have indicated that WWE has no plans of ending Reigns' run. However, stranger things have happened in the past.

