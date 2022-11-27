Potential reason why WWE never signed The Briscoe Brothers - Reports

The Briscoe Brothers are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. However, Dave Meltzer recently took to Twitter to speculate on why the duo never got signed to WWE.

Over the years, Jay and Mark Briscoe have established their place with their work in Ring of Honor and on the independent circuit. They are 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

According to a recent tweet from Dave Meltzer, the reason why WWE never signed The Briscoes is due to certain tweets sent out by Jay a few years ago. The 38-year-old has since apologized for the tweets but it has kept them from being signed to the Stamford-based company.

"Jay did some tweets many years ago which he apologized for but it still kept the Briscoes out of WWE and Turner Broadcasting wouldn't allow them on TV either," wrote Dave Meltzer.

In 2009, The Briscoes had a tryout for WWE at the SmackDown and ECW tapings. The following month, they were invited for a tryout at the company's developmental brand, FCW. However, they were eventually turned down by the promotion.

The Briscoe Brothers shared the ring with FTR in 2022

Throughout the years, The Briscoe Brothers have faced numerous top tag teams in the industry. In 2022, they shared the ring with FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE.

At Supercard of Honor XV, FTR became the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions by beating The Briscoe Brothers. At the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler became triple champions as they added the IWGP Tag Team Championship to their collection.

At Death Before Dishonor, FTR defeated The Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes. They recently defended the tag titles against Top Flight in AEW.

Meanwhile, The Briscoe Brothers are yet to arrive in AEW. Company president Tony Khan has hinted that he has faced difficulties in bringing in the top tag team to the promotion.

