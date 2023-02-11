Potential Spoiler: 3-time Women's Champion could be appearing on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is heading for its final stop ahead of WrestleMania 39 which is the Elimination Chamber Premium Live event in Montreal. According to a recent report, there is a possibility that former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could appear on the show.

Last year, Ronda Rousey made a shocking return to the world of sports entertainment and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. After winning the match, she immediately moved to SmackDown and began feuding with Charlotte Flair before winning the title.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet spent the majority of her second run on WWE SmackDown as the champion. After losing the title to The Queen, she went on a hiatus. According to a report from PWInsider, Ronda Rousey was spotted in Connecticut where the show is set to take place.

It is possible that Rousey could return to the blue brand and set up a match between her and Shayna Baszler against Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Ronda Rousey lost to Charlotte Flair in her last appearance on WWE SmackDown

Last year, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was at the top of the women's division on the blue brand. She later feuded with Liv Morgan when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship after a Money in the Bank cash-in.

By the end of the year, she had defeated Liv Morgan and won her second SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she turned heel and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler.

After defeating Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series 2022, the Baddest Woman on the Planet began feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. The two were set to face each other in a title match on the final SmackDown of the year.

After successfully defending her title, Charlotte Flair returned to the company and won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Rousey. This was her last appearance on the brand before her hiatus.

