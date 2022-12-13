[Potential Spoiler] 30-year-old female star to potentially debut ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

Wrestling veteran Kylie Rae has been flying under the company's radar, but WWE RAW's live crowd might be witnessing her debut tonight.

Kylie Rae made her wrestling debut in 2016 at Reality of Wrestling, where she defeated Ivory Robin and won the promotion's Diamonds Championship. She later began appearing in various independent promotions, catching the attention of the Stamford-based company in 2018. She received a tryout, but nothing came of it.

According to the latest reports by Fightful Select, the 30-year-old female wrestler is working a WWE Main Event match ahead of tonight's RAW tapings.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Kylie Rae is working under the name Briana Ray on the WWE Main Event tapings Kylie Rae is working under the name Briana Ray on the WWE Main Event tapings https://t.co/WDN0hp3BFU

Kylie Rae was in Orlando last week for a week-long tryout at the Performance Center. As per Fightful Select, she appeared to be in good spirits. WWE held a more experienced tryout with indie workers like KC Navarro, Dutch, and Vincent participating.

Kylie Rae was also one of AEW's first signings, but she requested her release in the summer of 2019 for personal reasons, which AEW granted. She briefly worked for IMPACT Wrestling before joining NWA. However, the wrestling veteran hasn't been seen there since earlier this year.

Given Kylie Rae's extensive wrestling background, it's no surprise that fans may expect her to potentially appear on WWE RAW tonight.

