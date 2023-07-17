Potential spoiler on Brock Lesnar's appearance during WWE RAW tonight - Reports 

After being called out by Cody Rhodes last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar is set to appear on the red show tonight to seemingly finalize their SummerSlam match.

The Beast and The American Nightmare have been embroiled in an intense rivalry since April 2023, with both stars picking up a win over each other. Their first matchup saw Cody Rhodes defeat Lesnar at Backlash in May. Lesnar leveled the score as he bested Rhodes at Night of Champions a few weeks later.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Radio via Ringside News, Lesnar will appear on RAW tonight to set up his bout with The American Nightmare. The stipulation for their showdown could also be announced on the show.

#WWERaw After Brock Lesnar emerged to finally answer @CodyRhodes ’ Open Challenge last week, The American Nightmare challenges The Beast to a rematch at #SummerSlam

While their third encounter is yet to be confirmed, it seems Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will collide for the third time on August 5 in Detroit.

What are WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40?

During his iconic WWE career, Brock Lesnar has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names at WrestleMania, including Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, and Drew McIntyre.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the former WWE Champion will potentially face the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows in 2024.

"We are hearing a possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther [happening] at WrestleMania 40. Source has said this [is a] heavily discussed option for WrestleMania 40 around creative. If WWE goes that route, Gunther would not win the [2024] Men's Royal Rumble match."

Diego Loveridge @diego_loveridge Gunther vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. Who says no?

Gunther could undoubtedly be a credible opponent for Lesnar if the company books him to lock horns with the latter at 'Mania. The Imperium leader has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 400 days, showing no signs of slowing down.

