Potential spoiler on the men's Money in the Bank winner this year - Reports

The Money in the Bank ladder match is looking stacked for this year's event, which will take place on July 1st, 2023, in London, England. The current participants of the match include Ricochet, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Santos Escobar. As per the Betting Odds, LA Knight will emerge victorious in the ladder match.

LA Knight, known for his larger-than-life personality, possesses the unique ability to captivate audiences with his charisma and impeccable mic skills. His infectious confidence and captivating promos have made him a standout performer in WWE. Knight's ability to connect with the crowd not only amplifies his presence but also solidifies his position as a top-tier talent who can carry the MITB contract with flair.

Fans have been vocal about wanting the 40-year-old to finally get a major push on SmackDown, and it looks like their prayers will be answered soon. As per Cage side seats (via BetOnline), Knight is the current favorite to win the MITB contract this year.

''Early odds from BetOnline has LA Knight favored to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match but Damian Priest is also a dark horse contender.''

LA Knight could benefit from winning the Money in the Bank match

LA Knight's relentless pursuit of success is evident in his drive and determination. Having already achieved accolades throughout his career, Knight is eager to further solidify his place in WWE's upper echelons. The Money in the Bank contract presents a golden opportunity for Knight to secure a World Championship match at any given time.

Knight has been compared to legendary superstars like Stone Cold and The Rock because of his mic skills. This is the perfect time to start pushing Knight if WWE wants to use him as a top name in the company. Though some fans believe that he should get a run with a mid-card title before going after a World Championship, Knight has had a storied career and has held the World Title in IMPACT Wrestling in the past.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : Should LA Knight become the next Mr MITB? Yes No 0 votes