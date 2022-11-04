Potential Spoiler: RAW Superstar not set to be part of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is less than seventy-two hours away and several superstars have reached Saudi Arabia, excluding MVP from Monday Night RAW.

Last month, Braun Strowman made a surprising return to the company under the new regime. Fans were excited to see Monster Among Men and Strowman was happy to return to the company after over a year of hiatus.

Upon his return, he targeted the former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and took both men on several occasions. His first major feud came in the form of the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos.

One of the biggest matches on WWE Crown Jewel is the colossal showdown between Braun Strowman and Omos. According to PWInsider, several superstars have landed in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of Montel Vontavious Porter.

MVP, who is Omos' current manager, was the one who issued a challenge to Strownman for the show. As of now, the former United States Champion is not in Riyadh for the premium live event. However, there is a possibility of him showing up at the last second.

Logan Paul was seen training with Drew Gulak before WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul was successful in his first two matches, but The Maverick is set to face one of the biggest challenges in his career when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel is less than 2 days away and superstars have arrived in Saudi Arabia where they are promoting the premium live event. A few weeks ago, Logan Paul was seen training with WWE Legend Shawn Michaels.

According to PWInsider, Logan Paul has not taken a break from training for his big money match as he was seen sparring with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick has been putting in the work as he is set to face the biggest superstar in the company's history. This is Paul's third official match in the company and the stakes couldn't be any higher than this.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Crown Jewel with the titles? Sound off in the comment section.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes